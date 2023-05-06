Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 246,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $297,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.