Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 6,745 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Invesco by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 109,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Invesco by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.57 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

