Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $21.71. Confluent shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 990,508 shares traded.
CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
