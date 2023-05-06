Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $18.91. Paramount Global shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 12,117,380 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

