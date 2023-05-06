The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $27.97. The Carlyle Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 965,587 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.