Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.82, but opened at $57.99. Shake Shack shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 432,620 shares.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Up 6.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

