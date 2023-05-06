Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.82, but opened at $57.99. Shake Shack shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 432,620 shares.
The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack
Shake Shack Trading Up 6.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.