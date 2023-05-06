FB Financial Co. (FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 23rd

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

FB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,185 shares of company stock worth $1,400,008. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

