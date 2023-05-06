Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $73.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

