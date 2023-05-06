Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $43.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

