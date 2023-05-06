Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $347,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN opened at $35.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

