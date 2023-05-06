Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.23 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

