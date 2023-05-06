Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.24% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $24.56.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.