Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $546.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,382,411. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

