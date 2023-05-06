Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $2,541,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $626,000.

Shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

