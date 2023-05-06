Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 569 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,121 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $803.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.