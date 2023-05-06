Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

