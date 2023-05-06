Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICOW opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29.

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

