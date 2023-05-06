Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $377,000 Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

