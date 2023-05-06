Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 6,347 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.