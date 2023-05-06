Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 133,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,441,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,140.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339,512 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

