Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) CEO Christophe Beck Sells 34,450 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $173.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

