Duality Advisers LP Makes New $725,000 Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $819.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

