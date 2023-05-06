Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,057 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,424.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,460.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 5,372.85% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

