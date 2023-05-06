Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,155 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Endava were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Endava by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,934,000 after buying an additional 362,084 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,672,000 after buying an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $115.86.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

