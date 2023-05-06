Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $129.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $136.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

