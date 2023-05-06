Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 52,843 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after buying an additional 449,150 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.29 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

