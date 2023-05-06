Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 23,079 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

