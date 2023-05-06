Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.30

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 220294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.