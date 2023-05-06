Brian R. Elworthy Sells 670 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $11,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 370,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TOST opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toast by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 906.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 236,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 213,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Toast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

