Brian R. Elworthy Sells 670 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $11,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 370,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toast by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 906.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 236,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 213,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Toast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.