Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $44.74 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

