Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

