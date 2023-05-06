Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.