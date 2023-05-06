61,724 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $24.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

