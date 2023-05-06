Duality Advisers LP Sells 65,842 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,842 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Infinera by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Infinera by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Infinera Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.