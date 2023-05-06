Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 688.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

