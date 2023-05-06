Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $590.20 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 504,960 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.44% of CDW worth $590,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $165.99 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.64.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

