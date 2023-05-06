Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

