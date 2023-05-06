Shell Asset Management Co. Has $442,000 Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

