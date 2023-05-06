Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 333,967 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,266,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333,967 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for about 2.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Insperity worth $484,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,499 shares of company stock worth $3,214,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Up 0.3 %

NSP opened at $117.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average is $117.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.