Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

