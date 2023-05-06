Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 4.78% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $255,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

