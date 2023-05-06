Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 139.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.66. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.