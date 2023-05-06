Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,239 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRWD opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 36.34 and a quick ratio of 30.58.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,549.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

