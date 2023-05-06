Duality Advisers LP Sells 31,040 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

SGEN stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.18.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

