Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,530 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 660,985 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $68,538.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,329.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $675,514. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

FOLD stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

