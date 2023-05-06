Duality Advisers LP Sells 47,477 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,477 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 276,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

