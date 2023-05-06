OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,143 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in OneMain by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

Shares of OMF opened at $35.76 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

