Duality Advisers LP Makes New $978,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,195 shares of company stock worth $10,355,892 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

