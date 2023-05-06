Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $19.31 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

