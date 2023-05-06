Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $25.77 Million Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $25,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 459,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 250,217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WMG opened at $27.56 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

